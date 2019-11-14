Comixology discounts Dr. Stone, Ghost in the Shell, and other mangas from $5

While a lot of people may mistake Avatar: The Last Airbender as an anime series, ComiXology is here to offer some true manga deals for fans of classic series like Ghost in the Shell and Battle Angel Alita, or even some newer releases. Falling into the latter category, today we’re spotting some notable offers on a collection of Dr. Stone digital titles. A great place to get started is with Volume 1 at $4.99. Typically selling for $7, today’s offer is good for a nearly 30% discount and is one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale. This 190-page digital manga throws you into a world where just about all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. Now several millennia later, someone finally awakens and decides to try and rebuilt civilization with the power of science. It’s effectively like if those popular Primitive Technology videos got their own series. Head below for more top manga picks today.

Dr. Stone synopsis:

One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he’s not alone! His science-loving friend Senku’s been up and running for a few months and he’s got a grand plan in mind — to kickstart civilization with the power of science!

