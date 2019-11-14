Add a wireless backup camera to any vehicle with this $54 kit at 40% off

DoHonest (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $53.99 shipped when the code 4XVIW9C9 is used at checkout. This is down from its regular rate of $90, beats its previous low of $80, and is the best that we’ve tracked. Offering up an easy-to-install design, this kit comes with a backup camera and a monitor. The devices communicate wirelessly with each other, meaning there are fewer cables to run. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

With your savings, it’s time to invest in a dash camera. This model is $28.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. It sports 1080p recording, a gravity sensor, and more.

Does your car already have a radio with a display? Ditch the higher-cost of today’s lead deal and just buy the camera itself. You can get a highly-rated model on Amazon for $22 Prime shipped.

DoHonest Wireless Backup Camera features:

Very easy to install – There is no need to run wires from the monitor to the camera because of the wireless signals transmission. The monitor base can be disassembled, it can be installed directly on the flat panel, or installed on the windshield.You can choose any method to install it. No color difference -The color shows the same as what you see outside, offering a clear HD 1080P image with a good balance of contrast, color saturation. The TFT Monitor offers improved image quality with better contrast and color performance than normal LCD.

