Hate clearing snow? This electric thrower does it for you: $81.50 (Reg. $115)

Amazon is offering the Snow Joe 18-inch 13A Electric Snow Thrower (SJ618E) for $81.60 shipped. This is down from its $115 regular rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. With winter weather in full effect across much of the US, it’s time to start thinking about clearing out the upcoming snow. This thrower has an 18-inch mouth that will easily clear sidewalks in two passes and will make light work of cleaning up the driveway. Rated 4/5 stars.

Now, being that this is a plug-in snow thrower, you’ll need to make sure that you have a long enough extension cord on hand. This 100-foot outdoor-rated option is just $25 Prime shipped.

For a lower-cost solution overall, ditch the electric design. A manual snow shovel is just $25 Prime shipped at Amazon and will still help you to clear driveways, walkways, and sidewalks with ease. Just know that you’ll have to put a little more effort in to achieve the same result.

Snow Joe 18-inch Electric Snow Thrower features:

VERSATILE: Ideal for quick snow pickups on small to mid-sized driveways and walkways

MAINTENANCE-FREE: No gas, oil or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain

POWERFUL: 13-amp motor moves up to 550 lbs of snow per minute

2-BLADE AUGER: Cold and abrasion-resistant plastic auger cuts 18 in. wide by 8 in. deep with each pass

