Bundle Anker’s RoboVac 30C with its HealthKit smart scale at $192 ($338 value)

EufyHome via Amazon is currently offering its RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum bundled with its Bluetooth Smart Scale for $191.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon, adding both to your cart, and applying code SMARTEUFY at checkout. Usually you’d pay a combined $338 for both the vacuum and scale together, with today’s deal saving you over 43% overall. This is also $38 below our previous mention on the RoboVac 30C alone and the best value we’ve seen. Standout features here include a 100-minute runtime, voice control support from both Alexa and Assistant, and a 1500Pa BoostIQ suction system. The Eufy scale on the other hand works with Apple Health and tracks everything from weight and body fat to muscle mass and more. As a #1 best-seller, RoboVac 30C carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 1,600 customers. Learn more in our hands-on review.

With the value of the smart scale that you’re effectively getting for free with today’s lead deal, you’re unlikely to find any smart robotic vacuums that offer a competitive price. Though if you don’t mind leaving out the voice control, ILIFE’s V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum is a highly-rated alternative that’ll save you some extra cash.

If you’re after a robotic vacuum equipped with laser mapping, consider the Roborock’s S5 model, which has just hit a new Amazon low of $370 (Reg. $500).

Eufy RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum features:

RoboVac may be super-slim, but it’s packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ technology, and up to 1500Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs. And with Wi-Fi built-in, you can accomplish all your cleaning needs from your smartphone.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!