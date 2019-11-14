Bundle Anker’s RoboVac 30C with its HealthKit smart scale at $192 ($338 value)

- Nov. 14th 2019 12:12 pm ET

0

EufyHome via Amazon is currently offering its RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum bundled with its Bluetooth Smart Scale for $191.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon, adding both to your cart, and applying code SMARTEUFY at checkout. Usually you’d pay a combined $338 for both the vacuum and scale together, with today’s deal saving you over 43% overall. This is also $38 below our previous mention on the RoboVac 30C alone and the best value we’ve seen. Standout features here include a 100-minute runtime, voice control support from both Alexa and Assistant, and a 1500Pa BoostIQ suction system. The Eufy scale on the other hand works with Apple Health and tracks everything from weight and body fat to muscle mass and more. As a #1 best-seller, RoboVac 30C carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 1,600 customers. Learn more in our hands-on review.

With the value of the smart scale that you’re effectively getting for free with today’s lead deal, you’re unlikely to find any smart robotic vacuums that offer a competitive price. Though if you don’t mind leaving out the voice control, ILIFE’s V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum is a highly-rated alternative that’ll save you some extra cash.

If you’re after a robotic vacuum equipped with laser mapping, consider the Roborock’s S5 model, which has just hit a new Amazon low of $370 (Reg. $500).

Eufy RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum features:

RoboVac may be super-slim, but it’s packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ technology, and up to 1500Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs. And with Wi-Fi built-in, you can accomplish all your cleaning needs from your smartphone.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Anker Eufy

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go