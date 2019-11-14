Invicta Watch Sale: Aviator Steel + Gold $70 (Reg. $90), Pro Diver $66, more

Amazon is offering the Invicta Aviator Stainless Steel & Gold Watch (17203) for $69.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Jet and is within $15 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish watch pairs 18k rose gold with stainless steel. Sized at 48mm, it’s large enough to be flashy, without going over the top. It latches onto a wrist using a fold-over clasp. With 100-meter water resistance in tow, it’s ready for everything from swimming to snorkeling. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Invicta watches on sale.

More Invicta watches on sale:

Looking for an all-black offering? Check out this stealthy alternative. Priced at just $24, this watch sports a thin design with a look that’s sure to blend with most outfits. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 900 Amazon shoppers.

Those in the market for an Apple Watch won’t want to miss out on our coverage of Walmart’s Black Friday Ad. Inside you’ll find Apple Watches for as little as $129.

Invicta Aviator Stainless Steel & Gold Watch features:

Two-tone watch in stainless steel with branding on dial and 18k rose gold ion-plated bezel, crown, and pushers

48 mm stainless steel and rose gold case with synthetic-sapphire dial window

Japanese quartz movement with analog display

