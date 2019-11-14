Kate Spade’s Friendsgiving Sale offers 50% off select handbags and wallets

Kate Spade is having its annual Friendsgiving Sale that’s offering 50% off select handbags and wallets with promo code GOBBLE50 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our favorite items from this event is the Holiday Lane Page Handbag. Originally priced at $298, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $149. This bag is available in a beautiful gold shade that will pair with all of your holiday outfits. It can easily fit a 13-inch MacBook and its large handles make it convenient to carry. Best of all, this handbag features a zippered top to secure all of your essentials throughout the day. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from Kate Spade’s Sale.

Another great deal from this sale is the Cameron Street Alli Wallet that’s currently marked down to $64. For comparison, this wallet was originally priced at $128. It’s available in several color options and has 8 card slots for organization.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

