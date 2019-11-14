L.L. Bean updates your outerwear and fall apparel with 25% off flash sale

Start gift season with savings during L.L. Bean’s Flash Sale that takes 25% off your order with code SAVE25 at checkout. Score great deals on fall and winter appeal including jackets, pullovers, vests, boots, scarves, and more. Customers receive free shipping on any $50 purchase. One of the most notable deals for men is the Fleece Lined Flannel Shirt that’s currently marked down to $59 and originally was priced at $79. This flannel is stylish and great for layering during cold weather. I also love the array of neutral color options and the longer hem line of this top. With nearly 1,000 reviews from L.L. Bean customers, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!