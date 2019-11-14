Lululemon’s November We Made Too Much Deals takes up to 60% off outerwear, more

Lululemon does it again and it’s offering an array of new arrivals to its We Made Too Much Section at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Better yet, receive free delivery on all order. For men, the City Sweat Zip Hoodie is a standout from this event. It’s currently marked down to $79 and originally was priced at $128. This jacket is nice to wear for outdoor workouts or post gym sessions. It features a medium weight and sweat-wicking material to promote comfort. It also has four-way stretch fabric to keep you mobile throughout your workouts. Best of all, you can find it in two versatile color options: blue or black. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Lululemon.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out L.L. Bean’s Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off your order.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!