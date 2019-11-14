Lululemon’s November We Made Too Much Deals takes up to 60% off outerwear, more

Lululemon does it again and it’s offering an array of new arrivals to its We Made Too Much Section at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Better yet, receive free delivery on all order. For men, the City Sweat Zip Hoodie is a standout from this event. It’s currently marked down to $79 and originally was priced at $128. This jacket is nice to wear for outdoor workouts or post gym sessions. It features a medium weight and sweat-wicking material to promote comfort. It also has four-way stretch fabric to keep you mobile throughout your workouts. Best of all, you can find it in two versatile color options: blue or black. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Lululemon.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Storm Break Rain Jacket $199 (Orig. $248)
- City Sweat Zip Hoodie $79 (Orig. $128)
- Masons Peak Flannel $59 (Orig. $128)
- Swift Stitch Waffle Henley $44 (Orig. $88)
- Surge Warm Shield Full Zip $99 (Orig. $148)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Pack It Down Vest $99 (Orig. $149)
- Reveal Tight Mesh Stripes $79 (Orig. $118)
- Run to Reset 1/2 Zip $69 (Orig. $128)
- High-Rise Wunder Under Tights $69 (Orig. $98)
- Still At Ease Pullover $69 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out L.L. Bean’s Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off your order.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!