Lululemon’s November We Made Too Much Deals takes up to 60% off outerwear, more

- Nov. 14th 2019 12:05 pm ET

0

Lululemon does it again and it’s offering an array of new arrivals to its We Made Too Much Section at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Better yet, receive free delivery on all order. For men, the City Sweat Zip Hoodie is a standout from this event. It’s currently marked down to $79 and originally was priced at $128. This jacket is nice to wear for outdoor workouts or post gym sessions. It features a medium weight and sweat-wicking material to promote comfort. It also has four-way stretch fabric to keep you mobile throughout your workouts. Best of all, you can find it in two versatile color options: blue or black. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Lululemon.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out L.L. Bean’s Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off your order.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Lululemon

Lululemon

About the Author