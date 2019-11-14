Men’s Wearhouse takes up to 80% off top brands with deals from $32 shipped

Men’s Wearhouse is having a 30-Hour Flash Sale that’s offering up to 80% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find deals on Lucky Brand, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Joseph Abboud, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Polish your look for your next event with the Tommy Hilfiger Navy Slim Fit Suit. Originally priced at $700, however during the sale you can find it for $200. This suit will be in your wardrobe for years to come and its navy coloring can be worn during any season. It also has slim fit that’s stylish and flat front pockets for a sleek look. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Men’s Wearhouse.

Another standout from this sale is the Calvin Klein Camel Topcoat. This jacket is currently marked down to $248 and originally was priced at $495. It features a very stylish camel color that’s great for all of your fall events.

Our top picks for men include:

