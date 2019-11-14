Ninja’s Supra Blender doubles as a food processor for $99 (Reg. up to $170)

Walmart is now offering the Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor (BL780) for $99 shipped. Regularly up to $170, it starts at $148 on Amazon while refurbished models are listed at $125. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. Much more than just your average smoothie blender, this model can handle “anything from juicing to food processing, frozen blending to dough mixing.” It ships with a BPA-free 72-Oz. pitcher, a six blade assembly, and a XL food processor with an eight-cup bowl capacity “that makes 2-pounds of dough in 30 seconds.” The single serve on-the-go blender cups are a nice touch as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 200 Walmart customers. More details below.

All things considered there really aren’t very many blenders out there that can do all this for $99, especially with a separate food processing blender bowl. Ninja’s 72-ounce model without the food processing tech goes for $86, but you can save significantly more with a more personalized model. The 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender is a particularly notable option for daily smoothie prep at under $30 shipped and with a 4+ star rating from over 4,700 Amazon customers.

Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender with Food Processor:

1200 watt, 1.5 horsepower Ninja food processor kitchen system Total Crushing Technology crushes ice, whole fruits and vegetables in seconds

2 Nutri Ninja cups with to-go lids for nutrient-rich juices on the go

XL 8-cup food processor bowl: make 2 lbs of dough in 30 seconds

XL 72-oz blending jar with pour spout for frozen blending

Total Crushing blade assembly

