Save the world from board game annihilation in Pandemic for $24 (Reg. $36+)

Amazon is offering the Pandemic board game for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $40, it has more regularly sold for closer to $36 at Amazon where it is now matching the lowest price we have tracked all year. It is currently on sale for $36 at Target. The “fate of humanity is in your hands” as you and your team attempt to manage deadly diseases before they wipe the entire planet out. Compatible with 2 to 4 players, each game will run roughly 45 minutes to an hour. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While Pandemic is rated for ages 8 and up, you might want to take a look at this deal on the Sonic The Hedgehog Monopoly board. It is currently down at under $16 Prime shipped, which is the best we have tracked since release. This will be slightly more colorful option for the whole family with loads of familiar faces from the Sonic franchise.

Looking for something even more classic? Hasbro’s Sorry is currently available for under $8 and you can score a copy of Trouble under $7 Prime shipped right now.

Pandemic Board Game:

You and your team are the last defense standing in the way of deadly diseases that threaten the world! From designer Matt Leacock, Pandemic is a cooperative game of teamwork for two to four players. The clock is ticking as outbreaks and epidemics fuel the spreading plagues. As a cooperative game, players win or lose together. Access two free scenarios available for Pandemic: Government Shutdown and Isolation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!