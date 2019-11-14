Snag two SanDisk 32GB Extreme SD Cards for $18 shipped (Reg. up to $32)

- Nov. 14th 2019 10:54 am ET

0

B&H offers a two-pack of SanDisk 32GB Extreme SD Memory Cards for $17.99 shipped when promo code ODPHOTO is applied during checkout. As a comparison, you’ll see this bundle for up to $32 regularly. Amazon currently sells a single card for $10 which is right at the all-time low price. With the holidays just around the corner, it’s a great time to pick up some extra SD card storage for your cameras and other devices. SanDisk Extreme cards deliver up to 90MB/s transfer speeds, making it ideal for larger files or if you find yourself regularly dumping content to other devices. These cards are also shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof and x-ray proof, which is what you’d expect for these types of products. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 2,300 Amazon reviewers.

Double your storage and go the microSD card route with SanDisk’s 64GB option at $12. It ships with an adapter, so you can still use it in partnership with SD card-only devices. You’ll get up to 100MB/s transfer speeds and all the same weatherproofing for secure storage. This is an Amazon favorite, with over 23,000 reviewers leaving a solid 4.6/5 star rating.

Put your savings to good use and pick up Anker’s USB-C 2-in-1 card reader for $13. It’s a must-have for the latest Macs, most of which lack integrated slots for microSD and SD cards.

SanDisk 32GB Extreme SD Memory Cards feature:

Built to meet the demands of photographers and passionate shutterbugs who are using advanced cameras and HD camcorders, the 32GB Extreme UHS-I SDHC Memory Card (2-Pack) from SanDisk allows users to take advantage of functions such as fast action shots, continuous burst mode, and multiple frames per second. It features a capacity of 32GB, is compatible with the UHS-I bus, and delivers maximum read speeds of up to 90 MB/s and maximum write speeds of up to 40 MB/s.

