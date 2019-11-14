TUMI’s Semi-Annual Sale cuts up to 60% off luggage, backpacks, briefcases, more

The TUMI Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 60% off select luggage, briefcases, billfolds, backpacks, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Get ready to jet set with the International Dual Access 4-Wheeled Carry-On. This luggage is priced at $679 and originally went for $850. This luggage comes in four color options and is a perfect size for weekend getaways or extra space for long hauls. Better yet, this carry-on has a built-in USB port to keep you connected while on-the-go. If you’re traveling with business attire, the luggage has a separate garment sleeve with an attached hanger to keep your outfit looking nice. It also has an expanded luggage space in case you over pack and two zippered outside pockets for easy access to essentials. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from TUMI’s Semi-Annual Event.

Our top picks from TUMI include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!