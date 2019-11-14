Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Streamer delivers Google Assistant for $40 (Reg. $60)

Walmart offers the Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Streamer for $39.99 shipped. Also includes a $10 VUDU credit with purchase as well. Regularly $60, today’s deal is $10 off the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen from a value-perspective. This isn’t your regular streamer, as Xiaomi Mi features full 4K and HDR support, along with an included remote with Google Assistant. Of course, you’ll find all of your favorite streaming services and more. Rated 4/5 stars. We reviewed the Xiaomi Mi Box S back in 2018 and called it an “incredible value at $59,” making today’s deal all the more noteworthy.

Looking to stream and save even further? Roku’s Express HD media player delivers a host of popular services for under $25. It’s still a capable streaming box but you will miss out on features like Google Assistant. Of course, we expect to see plenty of additional streaming media player deals throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

Xiaomi Mi Box S features:

Connect to a world of content and entertainment at home with Mi Box S. Running on the latest Android TV 8.1 is easy to use, supports voice controls and your favorite apps such as Netflix, VUDU, YouTube, SlingTV and more! Experience stunning 4K HDR visuals and DOLBY DTS for an immersive experience. Catch your favorite TV shows, play games, watch the news or listen to the radio. Mi Box also recommends videos based on your personal YouTube and Google Play preferences.

