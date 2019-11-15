Today only, save on top-rated air purifiers at Amazon from $345 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Blueair Classic 605 Air Purifier for $415 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $600 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. With cold air upon us and furnaces running more, this is a great time to consider picking up an air purifier. Blueair’s Classic 605 is ideal for rooms up to 800-sq. feet in size. It offers dual protection filters, which capture “99.97% of air airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, pollen.” Rated 4.3/5 stars. More air purifier deals can be found below.
Another standout offering is the Blueair Classic 480i at $345 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. You’d typically pay around $450 with this being another Amazon all-time low. You’ll find nearly all of the same features as the model above, except it’s made for smaller spaces up to 400-sq. feet.
Looking to save further? Consider this compact LEVOIT Air Purifier for around $90. It features a 3-in-1 filtration system which also grabs 99.97% of germs in the air. Ideal if you’re operating in a smaller space. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Blueair Classic 605 Air Purifier features:
- Battle allergies, asthma and hay fever with HEPASilent technology which leverages electrostatic charge and mechanical filtration to deliver true HEPA performance capturing 99.97% of air airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, pollen.
- Certified clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 500 cubic feet per minute with a superior, 5 air changes per hour
- 3 fan speeds including whisper-quiet operation allow you to breathe and sleep easier without disruption
- Wifi-enabled for control through your Blueair friend app and Amazon Alexa compatible
- For large rooms between 700 sq. ft. and 800 sq. ft. (AHAM rated at 775 sq. ft.) such as large bedrooms, living rooms, and kitchens
