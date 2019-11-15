Today only, save on top-rated air purifiers at Amazon from $345 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Blueair Classic 605 Air Purifier for $415 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $600 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. With cold air upon us and furnaces running more, this is a great time to consider picking up an air purifier. Blueair’s Classic 605 is ideal for rooms up to 800-sq. feet in size. It offers dual protection filters, which capture “99.97% of air airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, pollen.” Rated 4.3/5 stars. More air purifier deals can be found below.

Another standout offering is the Blueair Classic 480i at $345 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. You’d typically pay around $450 with this being another Amazon all-time low. You’ll find nearly all of the same features as the model above, except it’s made for smaller spaces up to 400-sq. feet.

Looking to save further? Consider this compact LEVOIT Air Purifier for around $90. It features a 3-in-1 filtration system which also grabs 99.97% of germs in the air. Ideal if you’re operating in a smaller space. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Blueair Classic 605 Air Purifier features:

Battle allergies, asthma and hay fever with HEPASilent technology which leverages electrostatic charge and mechanical filtration to deliver true HEPA performance capturing 99.97% of air airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, pollen.

Certified clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 500 cubic feet per minute with a superior, 5 air changes per hour

3 fan speeds including whisper-quiet operation allow you to breathe and sleep easier without disruption

Wifi-enabled for control through your Blueair friend app and Amazon Alexa compatible

For large rooms between 700 sq. ft. and 800 sq. ft. (AHAM rated at 775 sq. ft.) such as large bedrooms, living rooms, and kitchens

