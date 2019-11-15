Amazon home essentials Gold Box from $6: Glad, Clorox, Green Works, much more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off household essentials. Deals start at under $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While you might find better prices at your local grocery store, you can’t beat the ease of one-day delivery with Amazon Prime. Our top pick is a 50-count of Glad ForceFlexPlus Drawstring Large 30-gallon Trash Bags for $9.18. That drops to $8.72 with Subscribe & Save. Glad ForceFlexPlus trash bags are made to “handle the toughest jobs around the home, yard or office.” The bags themselves are actually made to flex while in-use, so if you’ve ever been in a situation with a broken bag, you’re sure to see less of that here. Rated 4.2/5 stars. You’ll find additional deals on home goods essentials below or you can jump into the entire sale right here.

Other notable deals include:

Glad ForceFlexPlus Trash Bags feature:

0 GALLON BLACK PLASTIC TRASH BAGS: Handle the toughest jobs around the home, yard or office with the versatile 30 gallon garbage bag

DOUBLE THE PROTECTION: Offering double the protection, the Dual Defense trash bag provides one layer to protect from leaks and another from tears

FORCEFLEX STRENGTH: Inner layer designed with ForceFlex technology allows garbage bag to stretch and expand over sharp edges with heavy loads

LEAKGUARD PROTECTION: Outer layer prevents punctures and tears making this 30 gallon trash bag ideal for any cleaning job

STRONG DRAWSTRING CLOSURE: Designed with wide, durable drawstring straps, the fullest trash loads can be closed with a cinch and transported with ease

