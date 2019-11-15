Amazon offers over $90 off the Philips XXL air fryer and Smoke-less Indoor BBQ

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some notable deals on Philips small kitchen appliances. The Philips 4-Qt. Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer is down to $109.99 shipped. Regularly up to $300, we have seen it go for $200 a few times this year with today’s deal being a new all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, Walmart is charging $244. Using little to no oil, this model can air fry over 3-pounds of food at a time with no pre-heating required. The Quick Clean basket with removable non-stick mesh and removable drawer are dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

If the pricey Philips 4-Qt. model is overkill for your needs, take a look at the Bella Pro Series 3.5-Qt. Air Fryer. While not quite as large as today’s featured deal, it will only cost you $30 shipped right now and carries a solid 4+ star rating.

Browse through the rest of today’s Philips sale right here where you’ll also find a great deal on the Philips Smoke-less Indoor BBQ Grill. Now down to $130 shipped, this model usually fetches between $220 and $280 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Our Home Goods Guide is already heating up today with loads of notable offers. You’ll find deals on furniture, home essentials, air purifiers, Instant Pot cookers and much more.

Philips 4-Qt. Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer:

The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil. Dimensions of product (LxWxH) : 12.7 X 17.04 X 12.44

With a 3lb capacity you can now make delicious meals for the whole family every day

The air fryer is instantly hot and ready to go in seconds. With no preheat needed you can save time and start cooking right away

