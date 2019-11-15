Amazon’s Gold Box updates your space with up to 30% off Christopher Knight Home

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Christopher Knight Home. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 4-Piece Outdoor Acacia Wood Chat Set for $270.55 shipped. This set is regularly priced at $386 and that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in six months. Even though the weather is getting cold in most places, this outdoor set will look great in any space next summer and will have you ready for your next barbecue. The set comes with one love seat, two club chairs and a coffee table, which is great for entertaining. It also has water-resistant fabric cushions to stay looking nice throughout the year. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

However, if you’re looking to spruce up your interior before the holidays, the Karen Traditional Chesterfield Loveseat Sofa is a standout. It’s currently marked down to $293.99 and regularly is priced at $420. This sofa features a timeless tufted design and a classic beige color. It also has beautiful accents such as its scrolled arms and nailhead accents. Rated 4/5 stars.

Christopher Knit Acacia Chat Set features:

This outdoor chat set is a stylish addition to any backyard. Complete with love seat, two club chairs, and a coffee table, this classic patio set is perfect for entertaining friends and family.

Made with top quality acacia wood and water resistant fabric cushions, all items are both durable and easy to care for.

Enjoy your entire summer outside, in comfort. Includes: Two (2) Club Chairs, One (1) Love seat, and One (1) Coffee Table | Material: Acacia Wood

