ASICS takes 30% off select styles to get you running this winter + free shipping

- Nov. 15th 2019 11:28 am ET

For a limited time only, ASICS takes 30% off select styles of running shoes with code COMFORT30 at checkout. Customers receive free 2-Day Delivery on orders of $50 or more. The GEL-Quantum 360 shoes for men are a standout from this event. This style is on sale for $105, which is $45 off the original rate. These shoes were designed to add a spring to your step with a responsive cushioning that also promotes comfort. It’s made with stretch fabric for a natural stride and it’s also breathable. You can find this style in six color options too. Best of all, you can find them in a similar women’s option for $77. Score even more deals by heading below the jump, checking out our Fashion Guide, or you can shop the entire sale here.

