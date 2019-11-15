Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tiny Defense, Interplanetary III, more

- Nov. 15th 2019 9:58 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Tower of Fortune 2, Tiny Defense, Interplanetary III, OrasisHD, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Tiny Defense: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: OrasisHD: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Interplanetary III: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Minims – A New Beginning: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: inShort: $3 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Calendarium – About this Day: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ananda – PREMIUM: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dimension of Dreams: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW °: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Picky Music Player: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Yomiwa – Japanese Dictionary: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Remote, Mouse & Keyboard Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

