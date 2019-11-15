Boosted Boards is currently taking 25% off select models from $562

Boosted Boards is currently offering 25% off its Boosted Plus and Boosted Mini S with prices starting at $562 shipped. Our favorite is Boosted Plus, which is one of the company’s newer boards. It’s down to $1,050 right now from its regular $1,399 going rate. Boosted Plus packs up to 22 MPH of speed, 14 miles of range, and a Super Flex Composite Deck for a great ride. While it’s getting cold outside, it’s never too early to start prepping for spring commuting once winter ends. Boosted is well-rated at Amazon.

Now, if dropping a few hundred (to over $1,000) on a skateboard like this is a bit out of your price range, there are other options. The Swagtron Swagskate NG-2 is a great alternative that clocks in at $399 on Amazon. The electric longboard offers 18 MPH speeds and up to 12 miles of range on a single charge. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Segway’s ES4 Electric Scooter is also a great alternative at $349 on sale from its regular $600 going rate. Though it’s not a skateboard, scooters can sometimes be far easier to ride.

Don’t miss out on the huge ebike sale that’s currently happening with up to $200 off various manufacturers. You’ll find Rad Power Bikes (a personal favorite) and Juiced Bikes in the promotion. Head over to our coverage to find out more.

Boosted Plus features:

  • Range:  Go up to 14 miles with the extended range battery.
  • Speed: Get there faster with a 22 mph top speed.
  • Hill Climbing: Climb a 25% grade hill without breaking a sweat.
  • Wheels: Boosted Stratus 85mm wheels deliver the highest roll speed of any Boosted board to date.
  • Deck: Super Flex composite deck retains the flex and feel for a super response ride.
  • Braking: Regenerative and reliable. Come to a smooth stop at any speed.
  • Remote: Ergonomic and Bluetooth® enabled. Control your speed with comfort and ease.

