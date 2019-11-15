Calphalon’s Anodized 6-Pc. Cookware Set + lifetime warranty: $110 (Reg. $208)

For today only, Woot is offering the Calphalon Premier Hard-Anodized Nonstick 6-Piece Cookware Set (2052667) for $109.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $277, this set goes for $208 direct and $189 over at Amazon which is a new all-time low. Today’s deal is the best we can find by a long shot and up to nearly $100 off. This oven-safe cookware features a hard-anodized build that’s “tough enough to withstand metal spatulas, spoons, and whisks.” It includes an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 2.5-Qt. Pot, and a 1.5-Qt. Pot with cover. Calphalon ships it with a limited lifetime warranty and this set carries a 4+ star rating on Amazon. More details below.

Now clearly you’re paying for the brand name and feature set with today’s lead deal. But if the lifetime warranty and oven/dishwasher-safe design isn’t worth the price tag for you, check out this AmazonBasics set. It has two more pieces and will run you just $40 shipped. It also has a 4+ star rating from over 950 Amazon customers.

We have quite an impressive collection of deals in our Home Goods Guide today. From Gold Box Instant Pot deals and home essentials to vacuums and furniture sets, you’ll definitely want to take a quick look around right here.

Calphalon Hard-Anodized 6-Piece Cookware Set:

The durable, hard-anodized exterior is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup, and the 3-layer nonstick interior is tough enough to withstand metal spatulas, spoons, and whisks to handle any recipe. Calphalon Premier Nonstick Cookware is oven safe to 450°F, so it can go from the stovetop to the oven for heating and cooking versatility.

