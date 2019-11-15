COACH Ready, Set, Holiday Event cuts 30% off handbags, wallets, more

- Nov. 15th 2019 9:38 am ET

0

COACH rarely has sales and it’s currently having a Ready, Set, Holiday Event that’s offering 30% off select styles. Just use promo code SAVE30 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Compact Id Wallet is a wonderful gift idea for the holidays and it’s currently on sale for $123. To compare, this wallet was originally priced at $175. Its sleek design will slide right into your back pocket and it’s available in several color options. The wallet is also highly functional with eight card slots and two full-length billfold inserts. Best of all, you can add a free monogram to make this wallet personalized. Find even more deals from COACH by heading below the jump.

