Columbia Early Bird Sale is live! Score 40% off jackets, pullovers, shoes, more

Columbia’s Early Bird Sale offers 40% off select gear including jackets, pullovers, vests, and more. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The Men’s Columbia Peak IV Interchange Jacket is on sale for $180. To compare, this jacket was originally priced at $300. This style comes with unique properties such as a reflective lining to keep you visible and a waterproof shell. It also has a 700 down-fill insulation to promote warmth in cool weather. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the McCleary Pass Jacket is another standout that’s currently marked down to $60. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $100. It’s a wonderful option for this winter and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars with over 240 reviews.

Our top picks for women include:

