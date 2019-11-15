ComiXology is closing out the week by taking up to 67% off a selection of Marvel Deadpool digital graphic novels with deals starting at under $2. Included in the sale, you’ll find the quirky antihero paired up with the likes of Spider-Man, Cable, and other characters. One standout though is on Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe at $2.99. Down from the usual going rate of $7, today’s offer is $0.50 under our previous mention and the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This graphic novel is a great way to get started with the Deadpool comic scene. In this one, the Merc with a Mouth takes on just about all of the heroes and villains from the Marvel world. Head below for some additional Deadpool comics deals or just shop the entire sale here yourself.

Other notable Deadpool comics deals include:

We’re also still seeing up to 74% off a selection of Star Wars comics from $3 to help get you ready for The Mandalorian. Or if manga is more your thing, save on Dr. Stone, Ghost in the Shell, and more from $5.

If today’s sales just don’t do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe synopsis:

What if everything you thought was funny about Deadpool was actually just disturbing? What if he decided to kill everyone and everything that makes up the Marvel Universe? What if he actually pulled it off? Would that be FUN for you? The Merc with a Mouth takes a turn for the twisted in a horror comic like no other!

