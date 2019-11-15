Cuisinart’s Power 5-Speed Hand Mixer hits Amazon low at $20 (Up to 50% off)

- Nov. 15th 2019 11:44 am ET

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart HM-50 Power Advantage 5-Speed Hand Mixer for $20.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $50 direct from Cuisinart, it currently goes for $40 at Walmart and is now at the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is about $7 under our previous mention and the best price we have tracked on Amazon. This model features 5 speed options from dense cookie dough to whipped cream. On top of the 220-watt motor, it ships with extra-long dishwasher-safe beaters, a spatula and a rotating swivel cord. The heel rest allows it to easily stand-up on the counter so you can put it down neatly during your holiday cooking/baking sessions. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

However, you might want to take a look at this Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer as well. It is even more affordable at $15 Prime shipped and has a more powerful motor too. It includes a nice snap-on storage case as well as a rest feature so you can sit the mixer right on top of a bowl to spare your countertop from messy drips.

The kitchenware deals are on fire today. The Instant Pot LUX80 model is down to $55, you can score $90 off the Philips XXL air fryer and Calphalon’s Anodized 6-piece Cookware Set is nearly $100 off for today only.

Cuisinart Advantage 5-Speed Hand Mixer:

  • Handheld blender with 220-watt motor and automatic feedback
  • 5 speed options; slide control easily shifts speeds with a single touch
  • Swivel cord; extra-long dishwasher-safe beaters; beater-eject lever
  • Spatula and instruction/recipe book included

Cuisinart

