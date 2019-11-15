Bundle Amazon’s Echo Dot Kids Edition with Echo Glow at $75 (Save $15), more

Amazon is currently offering the Echo Dot Kids Edition with Echo Glow for $74.98 shipped as a pre-order. Usually this bundle sells for $90, with today’s offer saving you $15, marking just the third-time we’ve seen it on sale, and being the second-best offer yet. Amazon’s new smart lamp pairs with the Alexa ecosystem to offer visual reminders for helping your little one stick to morning or bedtime routines, and more. Included alongside this bundle is one-year of FreeTime Unlimited, a service which offers access to “thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, Audible books, and games.” Shipping is slated for November 20th. Amazon’s Echo Dot Kids Edition carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 310 customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Update 11/15 @ 4:55pm: We’ve now spotted Echo Dot 3rd Gen + TP-Link Smart Plug for $34.99 shipped at Amazon. Regularly $55, today’s offer slashes $20 off and is the best price we’ve tracked for this bundle. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For Alexa fans who might not need an extra smart speaker added to their setup, consider picking up Echo Glow by itself for $30. The new Alexa-enabled lamp is a great way to expand your smart home in a kid-friendly manner. Just like the lead deal, it’ll ship come November 20th.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing the a variety of Amazon’s Alexa devices on sale with deals from $35. The new Echo Show 8 has also received its first price cut to $100, down from $130, ahead of its release next week.

Echo Dot Kids Edition with Echo Glow features:

Bundle includes the all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition and an Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp. Let them explore on their own – Not a toy, this smart speaker lets kids ask Alexa to play music, hear stories, call approved friends and family, and explore kid-friendly skills.

