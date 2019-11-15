Garmin’s fēnix 5 Plus has up to 12-day battery life for $550 (Over $100 off)

Amazon is offering the Garmin fēnix 5 Plus GPS-enabled Smartwatch for $549.99 shipped. This is down from its $660 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Garmin’s high-end fēnix 5 Plus smartwatch packs quite a few premium features, like a sapphire display, built-in GPS tracking, and mobile payment support. It can also control Spotify, Amazon Music, and more for easy listening while on-the-go. You can learn even more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now, if you’re not a fan of silicone bands (like me, as well), then check out this metal link bracelet. It’s $50 shipped on Amazon and will give your high-end watch a look that matches its overall design. This is a great way to spend just a bit of your savings from picking up the fēnix 5 Plus in today’s lead deal.

For a more rugged build, the Garmin Instinct is currently available for $200 on sale. Down from its regular $300 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. While you’ll lose out on contactless payments and sapphire, the rugged design is built against military spec so you know it’s ready to stand up to any challenge.

However, if you’re in the Apple camp (like me), we have some great deals for you to check out. Apple Watch Series 4 is currently $350 off right now before Black Friday hits. But, if the $399 Stainless Steel model is a bit too much for you (though it’s a killer deal), we’re going to see the Series 3 drop to $129 on Black Friday in just two short weeks.

Garmin fēnix 5 Plus features:

Premium multi sport GPS smartwatch that estimates heart rate at the wrist and includes color TOPO maps featuring trend line popularity routing to help you find and follow the best paths

Fit for adventure with rugged design that features stainless steel or diamond like carbon (DLC) Titanium bezel, buttons and rear case

Easily store and play up to 500 songs on your watch

Built in navigation sensors include 3 axis compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter as well as multiple satellite system

Smartwatch: Up to 12 days; GPS: Up to 18 hours; GPS and Music: Up to 8 hours; UltraTrac mode: Up to 42 hours

