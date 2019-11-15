Hautelook’s offering up to 70% off men’s jackets from Oakley, Cole Haan, more

Hautelook’s Men’s Parka and Coat Sale offer up to 70% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find deals on Gerry, Cole Haan, Spyder, Oakley, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Cole Haan Hooded Zip Jacket that’s marked down to $150. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $325. It features three color options to choose from and is versatile to dress up or down. Better yet, it has a removable hood in case you run into snow or rain. I also like that it has two large zippered pockets to store essentials. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Hawke & Co. Hooded Packable Jacket $50 (Orig. $195)
- Free Country Piece Zip Jacket $50 (Orig. $100)
- Oakley Division Jacket 10K $110 (Orig. $220)
- Cole Haan Hooded Zip Jacket $150 (Orig. $325)
- Spyder Colorblock Jacket $80 (Orig. $199)
- Hawke & Co. Stretch Jacket $50 (Orig. $195)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Columbia Early Bird Sale that’s offering 40% off jackets, pullovers, and more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!