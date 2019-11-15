KitchenAid’s Blade Coffee Grinder is nearly 35% off today, now $20 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder in silver for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Home Depot in red or silver. Regularly $30 at Amazon, it still fetches as much from Best Buy and Walmart. Today’s deal is within $1 of the lowest we have tracked and the best we can find. Along with its attractive exterior, this thing caries a 160-watt motor that “grinds with minimal noise.” You’ll find a stainless steel blade that, along with the bowl and top cover, can go straight into the dishwasher for easy clean-up. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Looking for something even more affordable? The best-selling KRUPS Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder goes for slightly less than today’s featured deal but the $14 Mueller Austria HyperGrind (clip the on-page coupon) might be worth consideration too. It won’t look quite as pretty on the countertop, but it will certainly get the job done for about $6 less. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,400 Amazon customers.

We also still have the Nespresso Creatista Uno at $220 (Reg. $400) along with Amazon’s Happy Belly K-Cup 100-packs from $23.50. But if you’re looking for a portable coffee solution, take a look at our video review for the Wacaco Nanopresso.

KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder:

160W motor grinds with minimal noise

Stainless steel blade to grind whole beans for a rich, aromatic blend

Heavy-duty motor housing

The whole grinder is remarkably easy to clean

The bowl, blade and top cover can go straight to the dishwasher for easy cleanup

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!