Save $106 on LEGO’s Betrayal at Cloud City set at a new low + more from $24

Amazon offers the LEGO Star Wars Betrayal at Cloud City set for $243.97 shipped. Also at Walmart. Down from $350, today’s offer saves you 30%, beats our previous mention by $46, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. With over 2,800 pieces, this massive brick-built version of Cloud City lets you recreate plenty of different scenes from Empire Strikes Back. There’s also 18 minifigures included in this one, as well as Boba Fett’s Slave 1, a Cloud Car, and much more. Learn more in our announcement coverage. More below from $24.

Also on sale today, you’ll find the LEGO Ninjago City Docks set for $179.97 shipped at Amazon. Normally selling for $230, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Comprised of 3,553 bricks, this set assembles a modular dock scene that comes complete with 13 minifigures. It comes packed with detail and is about as display-worthy of a set as they come. I personally own this kit, and can easily recommend.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Plus, be sure to check out our most recent hands-on review, in which we take a look at LEGO AT-ST Raider from The Mandalorian.

LEGO Betrayal at Cloud City set features:

Relive unforgettable moments from Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back or add your own fun twists to the story with this LEGO Star Wars 75222 Betrayal at Cloud City set. The amazingly detailed construction toy is divided into 4 sections, each depicting scenes from the classic movie.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!