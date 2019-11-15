Your kids will love littleBits’ Bubble Bot for just $7 at Amazon or Walmart

Amazon is offering the littleBits Hall of Fame Bubble Bot Starter Kit for $7.33 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. This is down from its $40 list price, is regularly around $12 at Amazon lately, and marks a new all-time low. This starter kit has everything you need to begin. Plus, instructions are available to download from the littleBits website, meaning you’ll never lose that pesky sheet of paper. Bubbles are a timeless toy and something that I love playing with even as an adult. This kit lets you make a massive bubble blower, which will provide hours of fun for kids of all ages. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Now, when you run out of bubble juice, just make some more. A bottle of Palmolive is around $1 Prime shipped at Amazon. That’s right, just $1. All you’ve got to do is mix the soap with some water and boom, you’ve got bubble juice.

For an entirely new way to teach your kids about electronics, try out Snap Circuits. We currently have a set on sale for just $37 shipped at Amazon, which is down from its $45+ going rate.

littleBits Hall of Fame Bubble Bot features:

Easy – Hall of fame kits are perfect for creative kids who are just getting started with inventing.

Creative – 2-in-1 project kits get kids using technology in creative ways and reinventing their creations.

Customizable – enable kids to design and personalize their own pinball machine remix their invention into a catapult

Collectible – create bigger, more epic inventions by combining this kit with other bits and kits

Tried-and-true – cultivate kids desire’ to build and create with these verified community-favorite inventions

