We’ve seen our fair share of intelligent robot companions around here, but today we are taking a closer look at the AI-powered educational robot Miko 2. Designed to be the ideal AI-driven companion for kids, the interactive robot from Miko is packed full of smart functionality. And it just launched in North America in time for the holidays after a gaining some popularity in Asia with a 25% off limited offer.

According to the developers at Miko, it is the first bot of its kind that employs “playful, conversational learning to educate, engage and entertain kids.” Head below the jump for more details.

Don’t be confused by Miko 2’s colorful aesthetics though, this is not designed to be a toy. But more like an advanced learning companion disguised as one. With deep conversational AI and some interesting parental control/interactivity, Miko 2 is certainly worth a closer look for parents interested in STEAM-focused early development.

Features

Miko’s state of the art computer vision identifies, remembers and recollects known faces, objects and surroundings. The two active, noise cancellation microphones understand the voice of your child and neglect the nearby noise. Miko 2 initiates conversation and speaks directly to users with a unique voice using Hi-Performance speakers.

Miko 2 features an interactive voice triggered mode which allows kids to ask the little companion bot questions. For the most part, Miko 2’s expertise lays in the sciences, maths, and history-related topics. But it will also offer up “general knowledge” as well as “child-friendly news bulletins and fun facts.”

There’s fun to be had here too, however. Miko 2 can sing and dance and tell bedtime stories, as well as host trivia games, quizzes, and things of that nature.

Video Chat

The little AI robot also offers up video and audio chat. This is done using a subtle onboard camera. All controlled via what appears to be deep parental controls, you can call the kids using Miko 2 and even “maneuver” the little bot around. Thanks to Miko’s proximity sensors, you don’t have to worry about your personal bot going over the edge.

According to the developers, kids’ “data is encrypted and completely protected, and the ownership of the data lies in your hands as a parent.” Miko uses “end-to-end encryption” to ensure privacy and is COPPA compliant.

The Miko 2 companion robot is coming to North America just in time for the 2019 holiday season as well. Better yet, it is currently available for 25% off during the pre-order phase with delivery in time for Christmas. Regularly $399, Miko2 is now available for $299 for a limited time with free US shipping.

