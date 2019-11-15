Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox Symmetry Avengers iPhone XS Case $31, more

- Nov. 15th 2019 10:34 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the OtterBox Symmetry Marvel Avengers iPhone XS Case for $30.98 shipped. Having dropped from $40, today’s offer is good for an over 22% discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon. For comparison, you’ll pay upwards of $46 direct from OtterBox. Featuring a dual material construction, OtterBox’s Symmetry case defends against drops and comes coated in a slick Avengers design featuring all of the MCU’s most iconic heroes. There’s also a raised beveled edge that helps to keep your handset’s screen scratch-free when laying on a table or desk. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank: $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ code ENJM83H9
  • TaoTronics 10W Qi Charging Car Vent: $10 (Reg. $19) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • AUKEY USB-C Lightning Cable: $12 (Reg. $14) | Amazon 
    •  w/ on-page coupon
  • DOSS SoundBox XL 32W Bluetooth Speaker: $45 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
  • VAVA Universal Phone Holder for Car Air Vent: $7 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ code FPCZDPBZ

The world’s mightiest heroes join forces with OtterBox to protect the universe and defend your device. Looking for your favorite Avenger? You’ll find them on the Assemble! case. Slim Symmetry Series style and a bold Marvel design are here to save the day.

Thin, sleek, Stylish, pocket-friendly design, with wraparound colors and graphics add seamless style. Dual-material construction absorbs shock and withstands drops, Plus raised beveled edge keeps your touchscreen safe.

