Schlage’s Keypad Deadbolt falls to lowest Amazon price in over a year, now $75

Amazon is offering the Schlage Camelot Keypad Deadbolt (BE365) for $74.99 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in over a year. Having gone on several Airbnb vacations, I’ve used this lock many times. While it may not be flashy when it comes to the tech department, it’s been incredibly reliable and dead-simple to use every time. Up to 19 unique passcodes can be added for disarming it, leaving you with plenty to share with the family. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to pair your deadbolt with a new AmazonBasics Entry Door Knob. Priced at $11, it’s incredibly affordable and is a bargain compared to many other entry door knobs.

Speaking of deadbolts, have you seen SimpliSafe’s smart offering? It debuted as the ‘thinnest on the market’ and features an impressive price point of $99. Read all about it in our announcement coverage.

Schlage Camelot Keypad Deadbolt features:

Create and delete access codes for trusted friends and family

Installs in minutes no wiring needed; Door thickness range: 1 5/8 inches to 2 inches thick (41mm 51mm) standard,Thick door kit available

Guaranteed to fit on standard doors. Backset of universal latches and deadbolts fits 2 to 0.375 inch or 2 to0.75 inch backsets

