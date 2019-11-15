iPhone XS Max is on sale from $700, today only at Woot (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $999)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s iPhone XS Max in refurbished condition from $699.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $999 or more at retailers like Best Buy. Apple is not making certified refurbished models available at this time but is charging $679 for iPhone X, so you might as well get a little more screen real estate here for a bit more cash. Note: these are scratch & dent models, but Woot is including a 90-day warranty with purchase. iPhone XS Max offers a 6.5-inch Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs.

Put your savings to good use and pick up Spigen’s popular Ultra Hybrid Clear Case in various colors from $13. This is a great way to show off your new iPhone XS without adding too much bulk. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 2,000 Amazon reviewers.

Don’t forget, we still have Apple’s iPhone XR on sale currently for $10 per month. That works out to $240 over the course of the lifetime on this deal. Learn more in our coverage here.

iPhone XS Max features:

iPhone XS Max features a 6.5-inch Super Retina display with custom-built OLED panels for an HDR display that provides the industry’s best color accuracy, true blacks, and remarkable brightness. Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. A breakthrough 12MP dual-camera system takes your portraits to the next level with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, enhanced bokeh, and all-new Depth Control. Water resistance. And iOS 12 – the most advanced mobile operating system – with powerful new tools that make iPhone more personal than ever.

