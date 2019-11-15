Capture stable holiday video with Zhiyun’s WEEBILL-S gimbal: $350 (Reg. $440)

B&H is offering the Zhiyun-Tech WEEBILL-S Handheld Camera Gimbal for $349.99 shipped. This is down from its $440 going rate and is the first drop we’ve tracked since its October release. Offering up 3-axis gimbal stabilization, you’ll enjoy shake-free videography while capturing special moments this winter with family. Plus, the compact design makes it easy to use no matter how much room you have to pack it. Ratings are slim here, but Zhiyun is well-reviewed overall, plus you can check out our review of the Crane 2, which is similar in design to the WEEBILL-S.

For smartphone videography, the Zhiyun Smooth Q2 is a must-have at $139 on Amazon. It packs a super small form factor, can easily stabilize your iPhone 11 Pro, and is the perfect travel companion. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Now, if you’re just wanting to capture stable video while standing still instead of walking, a tripod is a great alternative. Amazon has one for just $15 Prime shipped that will get the job done well. Just know that the gimbal will give a better result if you plan to be walking around.

Zhiyun WEEBILL-S Gimbal features:

The Zhiyun-Tech WEEBILL-S incorporates the underslung mode design of its predecessor, the WEEBILL LAB, and also has a more compact form as well as other new features. The sling mode design consists of a handle on the rear that allows for easy switching to underslung mode as well as better handling in all other modes. Other improvements include upgraded motors and stabilization algorithm. The WEEBILL-S features 300% more motor torque and 50% more responsiveness. This allows you to better balance camera/lens combos such as the Canon 5D Mark IV with a 24-70mm zoom lens.

