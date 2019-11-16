Amazon has office essentials like shredders and mops from $21, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Bonsaii US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of home and office accessories from $21 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the 10-Sheet Cross-Cut Paper Shredder for $37.79, which is down from its regular going rate of $55. This is also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re in an office environment or just at home, there are likely documents that you wouldn’t want others getting their hands on. You’ll be able to shred up to 10 pages at a time, giving you the tools needed to make sure your private information stays safe. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted that today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop for $20.98 Prime shipped. It offers a unique way to mop your home or office floors with its bucket cleaning system. Plus, it has built-in wringer that allows for hands-free wringing. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now, if you don’t mind stepping down to an 8-Sheet Paper Shredder, AmazonBasics has your back for much less. Its model is just $26 shipped at Amazon and it’ll get the job done just the same.

Bonsaii 10-Sheet Cross-Cut Paper Shredder features:

Crosscut paper shredder with 10 sheets of shredding capacity (letter size, 20lb), shreds paper into tiny pieces measuring 1/5 x 1-50/87 inches(5x40mm), destroys staples/credit cards(one at a time) as well

Easy operation with light-indication, overheat and overload protection to help you use the shredder machine without worrying and prolong its lifetime

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!