Give your shower the upgrade it deserves with a new head from $17, today only

- Nov. 16th 2019 10:06 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering a selection of luxury shower heads from $17 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the AquaDance Brushed Nickel 6-Setting High-pressure 7-inch Rain Shower Head at $20.99, which is down from its $30 going rate. Offering up six different patterns, this shower head is the perfect upgrade if your home came with a smaller model. I recently went from my apartment’s small shower head to a larger one and it was the best decision ever. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Now, instead of picking up a new shower head for you, why not give your furry friend an upgrade? The Aquapaw Pet Bathing Tool is $25 Prime shipped and would make the perfect pet Christmas present. Indoor and outdoor attachments are included, making hook-up super simple.

However, if you’re still wanting an upgrade, then check out this 5-setting shower head at $12.50 Prime shipped. As a great alternative to today’s lead deal, this model is perfect for the budget-minded shopper.

AquaDance Shower Head features:

DELUXE 7″ RAIN SHOWER HEAD FEATURES: high-power click lever dial, rub-clean jets (for easy cleaning and preventing lime buildup), angle-adjustable modern design, luxurious all brushed nickel finish including face. 6 SETTINGS: power rain, pulsating massage, power aeration, rain massage, aeration rain, water saving pause mode.

