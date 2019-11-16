Cut the cord with a new Dyson V6 Motorhead Stick Vacuum: $160 (Reg. $279)

- Nov. 16th 2019 11:03 am ET

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its V6 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum for $159.99 shipped when coupon code DYSN25 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $119 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the lowest new condition offer we have tracked. With 20-minutes of continuous suction on a single charge, this handy vacuum empowers you to cut the cord. I’ve been rocking a Dyson stick vacuum for months and have zero regrets. It’s powerful and my favorite feature has to be the included charging dock which easily mounts to the wall, yielding a clutter-free way to stow and top off your new vacuum. Rated 4/5 stars.

Further expand your new vacuum’s capabilities with Dyson’s Genuine Handheld Tool Kit. Priced at $40, this kit provides four additional attachments that will allow you to reach more places with ease. Rated 4.1/5 stars by more than 400 Amazon shoppers.

Oh, and since we’re talking Dyson, have you seen Lightcycle? It’s the company’s new lamp. In addition to smart control, it also features a USB-C port for charging other electronics. It was unveiled earlier this year. Scope out our coverage to learn more.

Dyson V6 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

  • 75% more brush bar power than the V6 Cord-free vacuum
  • Cord-free. Hassle-free
  • Up to 20 minutes of continuous suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning
  • The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt
  • Crevice tool fits into tight gaps and narrow spaces

