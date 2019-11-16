Decorate for Christmas with these inflatables from $15 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Gemmy Holiday Inflatables from $15 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the BB-8 with Santa Hat for $27.99, which is down from its $40 going rate. This also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re an avid Star Wars fan, then be sure BB-8 is on display before The Rise of Skywalker comes out in December. This inflatable is about 3.5-feet tall, bringing BB-8 to life like never before. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

Now, there are other ways to show your Star Wars Christmas festive spirit. This Lack of Cheer Ugly Christmas Sweater T-Shirt starts at $18 Prime shipped and is a great option for those who need more t-shirts.

However, if you pick up BB-8 in today’s lead deal, then you’ll also need to grab a Funko Pop Star Wars: Holiday R2D2 with Antlers. It’s under $11 Prime shipped and would make the perfect stocking stuffer for the Star Wars aficionado in your life.

BB-8 with Santa Hat Inflatable features:

Christmas theme : Star wars BB8 with santa hat

Material : Fabric

Dimensions : 54″

Lighting included

