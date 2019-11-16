Overhaul your home’s lighting this winter with fixtures from $31 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Progress Lighting Fixtures from $31 shipped. Our top pick is the 6-Light Vanity Fixture for $89.63, which is down from its $120+ going rate and is the lowest that we’ve tracked in several months. Offering up six individual light sockets, this fixture is perfect for larger bathrooms. The etched glass bowls around the bulbs offer a unique style that lets the light pass through without seeing the bulb itself. This fixture also packs dimmable features should you add compatible bulbs and a switch, making for a great all-around upgrade. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

With your savings in today’s lead deal, grab this six-pack of 100W LED bulbs. It’s just $19 Prime shipped and will fill each spot with the maximum power that it can handle. Altogether, you’ll get nearly 10,000 lumens of light output with all six bulbs combined.

However, if you don’t mind going with 60W LEDs, then this 12-pack will set you back only $14.50. You’ll get twice as many bulbs, giving you six leftover to finish replacing aged incandescents around your home.

Progress Lighting 6-Light Vanity Fixture features:

STYLISHLY SIMPLE DESIGN: Design a spa inspired sanctuary where the unanswered emails and never ending to do list fade away under the calming glow of the Gather collection’s six light bath vanity fixture ideal for any bath and vanity setting in coastal, modern, or transitional interiors

