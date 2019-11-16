New ANC headphone lows: Sony XM3 $215 (Reg. $348) or Bose QC35 II $210, more

ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten is offering the Sony ANC Wireless Headphones (WH1000XM3) for $214.95 shipped when coupon code PRO45C has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $133 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Having used XM3’s in the past, I can’t speak highly-enough about them. They squashed noise like a bug while managing to be extremely comfortable. With USB-C charging, these headphones will help you embrace the one-cable future. Users can expect 30-hours of battery on a single charge. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Scope out our review to learn more. Continue reading to find additional ANC headphones on sale.
More ANC headphone deals:
- Bose QC35 II: $210 (Reg. $350)
- w/ code PRO40C
- Beats Studio3: $229 (Reg. $350)
- w/ code BUYSP41
Pair today’s deal with Twelve South’s AirFly Classic for $39 when clipping the on-page coupon. This will allow you to wear those fancy headphones when playing Switch, PlayStation, and more. I own this very same adapter and use it at least a time or two each week.
Sony ANC Wireless Headphones features:
- Alexa-enabled for hands-free voice access to music, information, and more
- Cover the right ear cup to turn down your music for instant, easy conversation
- Adjusts the ambient sound to your activity to give you the best noise cancellation
- Control music tracks and volume, activate your voice assistant and take phone calls
