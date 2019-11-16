New ANC headphone lows: Sony XM3 $215 (Reg. $348) or Bose QC35 II $210, more

ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten is offering the Sony ANC Wireless Headphones (WH1000XM3) for $214.95 shipped when coupon code PRO45C has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $133 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Having used XM3’s in the past, I can’t speak highly-enough about them. They squashed noise like a bug while managing to be extremely comfortable. With USB-C charging, these headphones will help you embrace the one-cable future. Users can expect 30-hours of battery on a single charge. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Scope out our review to learn more. Continue reading to find additional ANC headphones on sale.

More ANC headphone deals:

Pair today’s deal with Twelve South’s AirFly Classic for $39 when clipping the on-page coupon. This will allow you to wear those fancy headphones when playing Switch, PlayStation, and more. I own this very same adapter and use it at least a time or two each week.

Sony ANC Wireless Headphones features:

Alexa-enabled for hands-free voice access to music, information, and more

Cover the right ear cup to turn down your music for instant, easy conversation

Adjusts the ambient sound to your activity to give you the best noise cancellation

Control music tracks and volume, activate your voice assistant and take phone calls

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!