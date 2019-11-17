Prep for Thanksgiving with Amazon’s household essentials one-day sale from $3

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of household essentials from top brands like Brawny, Finish, Ziploc, and more at up to 55% off. Deals in this sale start at $3 and everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One item from today’s offers that is sure to be a must-have for just about every kitchen is this bundle of Ziploc Gallon Slider Storage Bags for $6.23. Down from $13, today’s offer saves you over 52% and marks a new Amazon low. Included here are three packs of 32 gallon Ziploc bags. These are great for just having around the house normally, but with Thanksgiving around the corner, these bags will be perfect for handling leftovers. As a #1 best-seller, these bags carry a 4.4/5 star rating from over 800 customers. Shop the entire sale here or head below for more of our top picks.
Other standouts in the sale today include:
- Finish 94-count Dishwasher Detergent: $9 (Reg. $15)
- #1 best-seller
- Lysol Handi-Pack Disinfecting Wipe: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Brawny Paper Towels 16-pack: $21.50 (Reg. $30)
- and even more….
Ziploc Gallon Slider Storage Bags features:
- Slider closure makes these bags easy to close, easy to open
- Expandable bottom makes the bag easier to stand and fill
- Filled bags stand side by side in most refrigerators, freezers and pantries
- Features our Smart Zip seal
