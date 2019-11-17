Dyson V7 Animal takes the fuss out of vacuuming at $180 (Refurb, Orig. $400)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is currently offering the Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in certified refurbished condition for $179.99 shipped. Typically you’d pay $400 in the new condition for the V7 Animal, with today’s offer besting our previous refurbished mention by $20 and marking one of the best offers we’ve seen all-time. Dyson’s stick vacuum features a lightweight and portable way to keep your floors spotless. It offers a 30 minute runtime on a single charge and includes a Combo Tool, Crevice Tool, Mini Motorhead Tool, and Flexi Crevice Tool to help get the job done. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 570 customers. Comes backed by a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

Swing by our Home Goods guide to shop the rest of our best offers for gear from around your abode. If you’re looking to save a little cash compared to the lead deal, we spotted one of Dyson’s previous generation V6 stick vacuums on sale for $160.

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

The Dyson V7 animal cord-free vacuum has 75 percent more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cord-free vacuum. Engineered for all floor types, the direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. The Dyson V7 animal cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Gentle on hard floors. Tough on dirt.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!