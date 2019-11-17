Get this lightning cable, power bank and iOS charger bundle for $25 (Orig. $50)

As any iPhone owner can testify, iOS devices are always hungry for power. The MFi Certified Sleek Canvas Complete Charging Collection can help you stay powered for longer, with a stylish Lightning cable, plus a 30-hour power bank and two chargers. You can get the bundle now for $25.49 (Orig. $49.99) at 9to5Toys Specials with coupon code: BFSAVE15.

If you are fed up with replacing flimsy Apple cables, this bundle offers an instant upgrade. It includes a MFi-certified Lightning cable made from canvas. The material is durable and difficult to tangle, and the cable measures three feet long.

The bundle also contains a 2.4A power bank, complete with matching canvas trim. This backup battery holds enough juice for 30 hours of iPhone battery life, with rapid charging technology on board.

If that wasn’t enough, you get two chargers — one for wall sockets, one for your car. Both chargers are MFi-certified, and they come with stylish canvas trim.

Normally $49.99, the bundle is now $25.49 with a choice of three colors: Blue, Green, and Red. Remember to use “BFSAVE15” at checkout.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!