Today’s Gold Box takes up to 30% off cookbooks, travel books, and more from $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of cookbooks, travel books, and more by up to 30% with deals starting at under $6. There are plenty of different titles to suit pretty much anyone’s food or travel preferences, but one standout is on Gordon Ramsay’s Home Cooking: Everything You Need to Know to Make Fabulous Food at $14.99 Prime shipped. Usually selling for $24, today’s offer saves you $9 and matches the Amazon all-time low. This 320-page cookbooks offers accessible recipes inspired by Ramsay’s world travels that will help novice home chefs up their game. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 380 customers. Shop the rest of today’s discounted books right here.

Gordon Ramsay’s Home Cooking synopsis:

Based on a new cooking show, this book will give experienced as well as novice cooks the desire, confidence and inspiration to get cooking. Ramsay will offer simple, accessible recipes with a “wow” factor. Gordon has travelled the world from India and the Far East to LA and Europe, and the recipes in this book will draw all these culinary influences together to show us simple, vibrant and delicious recipes that reflect the way we eat today.

