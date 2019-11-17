Put 1TB of speedy SanDisk Extreme microSD storage in your camera for $300

Amazon offers the SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC card with an adapter for $299.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $450 before dropping to $400 more recently. Today’s deal is easily a new Amazon all-time low, besting the previous best offer by $40. SanDisk Extreme microSDXC cards deliver read and write speeds up to 160MB/s. With a massive 1TB capacity and those transfer speeds, this is an easy buy for content creators regularly working with high-resolution files. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 2,750 Amazon reviewers.

SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSDXC card features:

Up to 160MB/s* read speeds to save time transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos(2). Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds.

Up to 90MB/s* write speeds for fast shooting. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds.

4K UHD and Full HD-ready(2) with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30)(5).

Rated A2 for faster loading and in-app performance

Built for and tested in harsh conditions: temperature-proof, water-proof, shock-proof and x-ray proof

Get the SanDisk Memory Zone app for easy file management (available on Google Play)

