Put 1TB of speedy SanDisk Extreme microSD storage in your camera for $300

- Nov. 17th 2019 2:43 pm ET

$300
0

Amazon offers the SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC card with an adapter for $299.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $450 before dropping to $400 more recently. Today’s deal is easily a new Amazon all-time low, besting the previous best offer by $40. SanDisk Extreme microSDXC cards deliver read and write speeds up to 160MB/s. With a massive 1TB capacity and those transfer speeds, this is an easy buy for content creators regularly working with high-resolution files. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 2,750 Amazon reviewers.

SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSDXC card features:

  • Up to 160MB/s* read speeds to save time transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos(2). Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds.
  • Up to 90MB/s* write speeds for fast shooting. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds.
  • 4K UHD and Full HD-ready(2) with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30)(5).
  • Rated A2 for faster loading and in-app performance
  • Built for and tested in harsh conditions: temperature-proof, water-proof, shock-proof and x-ray proof
  • Get the SanDisk Memory Zone app for easy file management (available on Google Play)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$300

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
SanDisk

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp