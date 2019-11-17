Under Armour’s $15 Undeniable Sackpack is perfect for the gym (Reg. $25)

Amazon offers the Under Armour Undeniable Sackpack for $15.29 Prime shipped. Regularly $25 at retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods, this is a match of the Amazon all-time low and best we can find by roughly 30%. Under Armour’s Sackpack would make for a great stocking stuffer this year at just $15. It features a drawing closure and enough space for an iPad, various accessories, and more. If you’re an avid workout enthusiast or know someone who is, give them this bag for Christmas and update their everyday carry. It’s also machine-washable, so you can easily clean it and make sre things are fresh. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Under Armour Undeniable Sackpack features:

Side valuables pocket lined with soft tricot material. Easily adjustable single cording. Custom UA sternum clip. Front pockets for extra storage & organization. D-Ring on front panel for additional attachment point. Founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football player Kevin Plank, Under Armour is the originator of performance apparel – gear engineered to keep athletes cool, dry and light throughout the course of a game, practice or workout. The technology behind Under Armour’s diverse product assortment for men, women and youth is complex, but the program for reaping the benefits is simple: wear HeatGear when it’s hot, ColdGear when it’s cold, and AllSeasonGear between the extremes.

