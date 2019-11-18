This $9.50 iPhone and Apple Watch dock can charge and display your devices

Lamicall Authorized (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2-in-1 iPhone and Apple Watch Holder for $9.79 Prime shipped when the code LAMICALL1 is used at checkout and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $14 going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a low-cost way to keep an iPhone and Apple Watch displayed on your desk or nightstand, this is a great option. There’s an option to store your Apple Watch charging puck on the stand as well, meaning that topping off your wearable is now easier than ever. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Lamicall 2-in-1 iPhone and Apple Watch Dock features:

PERFECT CHARGING STATION – The hole of the iWtch stand is perfect for you to embed your Apple watch charger.It fits with both metal and plastic apple watch charger or the same size as it.(Please note that the package don’t include any charger or cable.)

